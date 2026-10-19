Shooting at Pecherskyi TCR in Kyiv: servicemen and police officers wounded, gunman detained
Shots were fired inside a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district, leaving six people wounded — three law enforcement officers and three servicemen.
Kyiv police reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
According to preliminary police information, a man who had been brought to the TCR for violating mobilisation legislation opened fire.
Three police officers and three servicemen were wounded.
Detention
- All those injured have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care. Police did not disclose their condition.
- Investigative teams from the local police department and the main police directorate are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established.
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