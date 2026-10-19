Shooting at Pecherskyi TCR in Kyiv: servicemen and police officers wounded, gunman detained

Shots were fired inside a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district, leaving six people wounded — three law enforcement officers and three servicemen.

Kyiv police reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

According to preliminary police information, a man who had been brought to the TCR for violating mobilisation legislation opened fire.

Three police officers and three servicemen were wounded.

See more: 857 fictitious mobilizations recorded in Oberih: district TCR heads suspected in Zakarpattia and Bukovyna. PHOTOS

Detention

All those injured have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care. Police did not disclose their condition.

Investigative teams from the local police department and the main police directorate are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established.

Read more: Man pelts TCR vehicle with stones in Ivano-Frankivsk: Court gives him suspended sentence