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Shooting at Pecherskyi TCR in Kyiv: servicemen and police officers wounded, gunman detained

Six wounded in shooting at Kyiv’s Pecherskyi recruitment centre

Shots were fired inside a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district, leaving six people wounded — three law enforcement officers and three servicemen.

Kyiv police reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to preliminary police information, a man who had been brought to the TCR for violating mobilisation legislation opened fire.

Three police officers and three servicemen were wounded.

See more: 857 fictitious mobilizations recorded in Oberih: district TCR heads suspected in Zakarpattia and Bukovyna. PHOTOS

Detention

  • All those injured have been hospitalised and are receiving the necessary medical care. Police did not disclose their condition.
  • Investigative teams from the local police department and the main police directorate are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established.

Read more: Man pelts TCR vehicle with stones in Ivano-Frankivsk: Court gives him suspended sentence

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