857 fictitious mobilizations recorded in Oberih: district TCR heads suspected in Zakarpattia and Bukovyna. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a scheme to artificially inflate mobilization figures at district Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Zakarpattia and Bukovyna. According to investigators, five current and former center heads entered information into the Oberih register about at least 857 people who had not, in fact, been mobilized.

The Western Region’s specialized defense prosecutor’s offices reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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According to investigators, the false information was entered into Oberih between December 2025 and February 2026 to artificially inflate figures for meeting mobilization targets.

Among those allegedly mobilised were citizens who had not reported to the TCR and SS and had not been called up for military service, serving military personnel, as well as non-existent individuals.

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803 cases uncovered in Bukovyna

Law enforcement officers identified the largest number of false entries in Chernivtsi Oblast: 803.

According to investigators, one colonel entered information about 631 nonexistent citizens into Oberih. Two other former district TCR heads recorded 99 and 73 people, respectively, as mobilized. They also included fictitious people and serving military personnel.









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54 fictitious mobilizations identified in Zakarpattia

Another 54 cases were identified in Zakarpattia Oblast. One district TCR head entered information about eight citizens who had not actually been mobilized.

A former acting head of another district TCR is accused of entering similar information about 46 more people.

In total, three district TCR and SS heads have been served with notices of suspicion: a current and a former official in Zakarpattia, and a former head in Bukovyna. Indictments against two other former district TCR heads in Chernivtsi Oblast have already been submitted to court.

The officials’ actions have been classified under Articles 362 and 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A court has ordered preventive measures for three suspects from Chernivtsi Oblast. Prosecutors have filed a corresponding motion with the court concerning the district TCR head in Zakarpattia.

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