Zelenskyy and Rubio discussed supply of air defence systems, ballistic missile warnings and resumption of Starlink services

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the discussion was substantive – focusing on issues of significance.

"I am grateful for the willingness to help and the clear stance. Firstly, the anti-ballistic interceptors needed to protect lives. Secondly, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, which is vital. Thirdly, the situation regarding Starlink/Starshell, which needs to be restored.

Of course, all this is taking place against the backdrop of our diplomatic efforts to end this horrific war and the constant killing of people. We agreed to get in touch again soon for an update. Thank you, Mark, for the constructive discussion! Thank you to everyone in America who supports fair approaches!" – added the head of state.

Read more: US has resumed exchange of intelligence with Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

What led up to this?

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that intelligence data from the US had been blocked for a certain period of time.

He later said that, following the blockage for "a certain period", the US had resumed the exchange of intelligence.

Read more: Europe’s dependence on Russian energy supplies is one of reasons behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, - Rubio