Military officer from TCR, who had previously been convicted of bribery, beat conscript to death in Lviv, - SBI

A soldier from one of the units of the Lviv TCR and SS, who, along with other employees of the TCR, beat a conscript, has been notified of the charges against him. The victim died in the hospital.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI’s press service.

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Details

The Bureau noted that in August 2026, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv found him guilty of accepting a bribe in collusion with others.

At that time, he was sentenced to a non-custodial punishment.

However, as early as September, the servicemember became a defendant in a new criminal case.

Read more: Man suspected of killing TCR serviceman detained in Kharkiv: he had evaded investigators for almost four months

"Together with other TCR employees, he punched and kicked the conscript in the torso and chest. At the time, the man was lying on the floor with his hands tied behind his back and was unable to defend himself. The suspect himself delivered at least two kicks to him.

After the beating, the victim was forcibly carried to a utility room at the TCR in Lviv. An ambulance later picked him up from there," the statement reads.

Doctors found that the man had multiple rib fractures, severe lung damage, and other life-threatening injuries. They were unable to save him.

See more: Conscript dies after stay at Kremenchuk TCR: cause of death – severe traumatic brain injury, - SBI

The soldier has now been notified that he is suspected of intentionally causing serious bodily injury resulting in the victim’s death, committed by a group of individuals.

He faces up to 10 years in prison. He is being held in custody without the right to bail.

Investigators are continuing to identify all TCR employees involved in the beating and are determining the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Read more: Shooting at Pecherskyi TCR in Kyiv: servicemen and police officers wounded, gunman detained