Extinguishing cars and providing aid: patrol officers’ work at site of Russian strike in Chabany. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers showed how they helped those affected by the Russian attack on Chabany in the Kyiv region.

The patrol police released the video, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Officers nearby heard a powerful explosion and immediately went to help those affected.

Together with other emergency services, we provided first aid to the injured, extinguished burning cars and directed traffic," the statement reads.

All emergency services continue to work at the scene.

See more: Morning attack by Russian Federation on Kyiv region: one person injured, buildings damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Background

On the morning of October 20, cars caught fire on the Kyiv–Odesa highway in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region following an enemy drone attack. Deaths and injuries have been reported.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Hostomel: fire was extinguished during the night. VIDEO+PHOTOS