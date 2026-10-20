Extinguishing cars and providing aid: patrol officers’ work at site of Russian strike in Chabany. VIDEO
Law enforcement officers showed how they helped those affected by the Russian attack on Chabany in the Kyiv region.
The patrol police released the video, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"Officers nearby heard a powerful explosion and immediately went to help those affected.
Together with other emergency services, we provided first aid to the injured, extinguished burning cars and directed traffic," the statement reads.
All emergency services continue to work at the scene.
Background
- On the morning of October 20, cars caught fire on the Kyiv–Odesa highway in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region following an enemy drone attack. Deaths and injuries have been reported.
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