18-year-old student was planning terrorist attack in Kyiv and coordinating Russian strikes in two regions of Ukraine, - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A Russian agent has been detained in Kyiv; he was coordinating the Russian Federation’s massive strikes on Odesa and Dnipro, as well as planning a terrorist attack in the capital.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Who was working for the enemy?

The suspect is an 18-year-old man from Odesa who, in August this year, directeda Russianstrike on a logistics postal terminal in Odesa.





It has been established that he passed on the coordinates of a critically important hub to the Russians, which was subsequently attacked by Russian jet-powered drones.

See also: Planned to blow up one of the leaders of the Employers’ Federation: SBU detains Russian agent in Kyiv. Photo report

Terrorist attack

The young man subsequently travelled to Kyiv to prepare the terrorist attack. Upon arrival, he installed a hidden camera inside a power bank opposite the potential victim’s home.

"The device was disguised as a juice carton covered in tree bark. Using this ‘video trap’, the Russian agents hoped to track the Kyiv resident’s daily routine and movements.

To download the recorded footage and pass it on to the enemy, the suspect took the camera home," the statement reads.

See also: The SBU has detained a Russian agent who was planning a terrorist attack in Izmail: he had manufactured a 10-kilogram bomb. Photo report

Detention

The SBU detained the agent on the eve of his planned submission of a "report" to Russian intelligence officers.





The student was recruited by the Russians when, after being made redundant from one of Odesa’s post offices, he was looking for ‘easy’ money on Telegram channels.

Whilst planning the attack on the logistics hub, the agent was tracking the locations of Ukrainian air defence systems and defence enterprises in the Odesa region.

See also: Student was planning to blow up a bus carrying soldiers in Rivne on behalf of the Russian Federation, says the SBU. VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

He also travelled to Dnipro, where he reconnoitred the coordinates provided to him by the enemy.

During searches, a concealed video camera and a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the Russian Federation were seized from him.









The SBU has now informed him that he is suspected of high treason. He is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read also on "Censor.NET": An FSB agent who was planning to blow up railway tracks in front of a freight train in the Rivne region has been sentenced to 15 years in prison