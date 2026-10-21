Russia increases number of air defence positions around "Alabuga", where "Shaheds" are produced. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Air defences are being reinforced around the "Alabuga" special economic zone (the Republic of Tatarstan), where the Russians manufacture "Geran/Shahed" attack UAVs.

Radio Liberty reports this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to satellite images, 33 air defence positions have already been established around "Alabuga".

Since spring 2026, concrete towers for air defence systems and new platforms for "Pantsir" or "Tor" systems have been built there.

The site also has towers equipped with anti-aircraft machine guns and structures for suspending anti-drone netting over production buildings.

Ukrainian drones last reached "Alabuga" in June 2025.









Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russia was moving "Shahed" production underground at " Alabuga ".

Read more: Russia is moving the production of "Shaheds" underground in Alabuga. PHOTO