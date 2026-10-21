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Russia increases number of air defence positions around "Alabuga", where "Shaheds" are produced. SATELLITE PHOTOS
Air defences are being reinforced around the "Alabuga" special economic zone (the Republic of Tatarstan), where the Russians manufacture "Geran/Shahed" attack UAVs.
Radio Liberty reports this, Censor.NET reports.
Details
According to satellite images, 33 air defence positions have already been established around "Alabuga".
Since spring 2026, concrete towers for air defence systems and new platforms for "Pantsir" or "Tor" systems have been built there.
The site also has towers equipped with anti-aircraft machine guns and structures for suspending anti-drone netting over production buildings.
Ukrainian drones last reached "Alabuga" in June 2025.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that Russia was moving "Shahed" production underground at " Alabuga ".
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