Pyshnyi confirms NABU searches: Case concerns neither the NBU nor my work in this position
National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andrii Pyshnyi confirmed that detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), together with the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), conducted searches at the regulator’s premises on October 21. However, the criminal proceedings under which investigators acted concern neither the NBU’s operations nor his official duties.
He wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
Pyshnyi’s comments
According to Pyshnyi, this is a "new experience" for him, and investigative actions in the workplace require explanations from more than just the institution, so he decided to comment personally.
Pyshnyi maintains that, according to the court order, the proceedings relate neither to the National Bank’s activities nor to his official activities as governor.
"Investigators were looking for evidence in a case involving other circumstances and individuals," he said.
He also said the searches had uncovered nothing "that could indicate that I or any NBU officials had committed any offences".
Cooperation with investigators and NBU independence
The NBU governor affirmed that he respects the work of NABU and SAPO, supports the independence of anti-corruption bodies and is ready to cooperate fully with investigators within the law.
At the same time, he stressed that the National Bank’s independence and institutional capacity are also fundamental, particularly during wartime, when the stability of the financial system is critical to the state.
"The independence of state institutions entails not only freedom from external influence but also mutual respect, responsibility and strict compliance with the law," the NBU governor added.
He remains in office
Pyshnyi said he had no intention of entering into a public debate with those behind speculation and "conspiracy theories" who had already published their "distorted view of events". He believes all questions must be resolved exclusively through legal means.
He added that he continues to perform his duties as National Bank governor. According to him, his priorities remain unchanged: macrofinancial stability, the resilience of the banking system and protection of the NBU’s institutional independence.
Searches involving Pyshnyi
- Earlier, media outlets and MPs reported that NABU and SAPO had been conducting investigative actions involving NBU Governor Andrii Pyshnyi since the morning of October 21.
- NABU subsequently confirmed searches at the National Bank and at the home of one of its employees.
- The NBU confirmed that investigative actions were underway. The regulator said NABU detectives, under SAPO’s procedural supervision, were conducting searches at the National Bank’s premises and at the home of one of its employees.
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