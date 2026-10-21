Pyshnyi confirms NABU searches: Case concerns neither the NBU nor my work in this position

National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andrii Pyshnyi confirmed that detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), together with the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), conducted searches at the regulator’s premises on October 21. However, the criminal proceedings under which investigators acted concern neither the NBU’s operations nor his official duties.

He wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Pyshnyi’s comments

According to Pyshnyi, this is a "new experience" for him, and investigative actions in the workplace require explanations from more than just the institution, so he decided to comment personally.

Pyshnyi maintains that, according to the court order, the proceedings relate neither to the National Bank’s activities nor to his official activities as governor.

"Investigators were looking for evidence in a case involving other circumstances and individuals," he said.

He also said the searches had uncovered nothing "that could indicate that I or any NBU officials had committed any offences".

Read more: Detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards in Hungary: NBU check confirmed shipment was properly documented, Pyshnyi says

Cooperation with investigators and NBU independence

The NBU governor affirmed that he respects the work of NABU and SAPO, supports the independence of anti-corruption bodies and is ready to cooperate fully with investigators within the law.

At the same time, he stressed that the National Bank’s independence and institutional capacity are also fundamental, particularly during wartime, when the stability of the financial system is critical to the state.

"The independence of state institutions entails not only freedom from external influence but also mutual respect, responsibility and strict compliance with the law," the NBU governor added.

See more: NBU Governor Pyshnyi displayed money and valuables that Hungary returned to Oschadbank. PHOTO

He remains in office

Pyshnyi said he had no intention of entering into a public debate with those behind speculation and "conspiracy theories" who had already published their "distorted view of events". He believes all questions must be resolved exclusively through legal means.

He added that he continues to perform his duties as National Bank governor. According to him, his priorities remain unchanged: macrofinancial stability, the resilience of the banking system and protection of the NBU’s institutional independence.

Andrii Pyshnyi’s Facebook / Screenshot

Searches involving Pyshnyi