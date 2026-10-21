Kushner makes statement after talks with Putin: There is chance to end war
US presidential special envoy Jared Kushner reported progress in negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and the possibility of laying the foundation for lasting peace. At the same time, he stressed that much difficult work remained ahead.
As Censor.NET reports, Kushner wrote this on X following talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Kushner reports progress in talks
According to Kushner, encouraging progress has been made in recent days in contacts involving representatives of Ukraine, Europe and Russia.
He thanked US President Donald Trump for his leadership and the Ukrainian, European and Russian negotiators for their constructive engagement.
"Encouraging progress over the past few days. Steve Witkoff and I are grateful to President Trump for his leadership and to our Ukrainian, European and Russian counterparts for their constructive engagement," Kushner wrote.
Witkoff announces further meetings
Earlier, US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said that his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg had been constructive.
Witkoff also said that negotiations to end the war would continue through trilateral meetings between US, Ukrainian and Russian representatives at the technical level. He wrote this on X.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password