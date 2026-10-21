US, Russia and Ukraine to continue talks at technical level, Trump seeks "comprehensive peace" – Witkoff
US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said that talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg had been constructive, and that negotiations to end the war would continue through trilateral meetings between the United States, Russia and Ukraine at the technical level.
Witkoff wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.
Witkoff’s assessment
According to Witkoff, he and Jared Kushner met with Russian, Ukrainian and European leaders in Oslo and St Petersburg to advance "President Trump’s mission to end the war".
In St. Petersburg, Witkoff explained, they met with Putin to "build on the progress made in Oslo with President Zelenskyy", discuss a framework for a peaceful settlement and thank Putin for releasing US citizen Stephen Hubbard so he could return home to his family.
"These discussions were constructive and will continue in the format of trilateral talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine at the technical level," he wrote.
Witkoff also noted that "important work" still lay ahead, but Trump remained committed to ending the war and achieving "a comprehensive, lasting peace that will ensure security and prosperity for generations to come".
Witkoff’s visit to Russia on October 21
- Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with the Russian leadership.
- According to media reports, Witkoff would propose a trilateral summit with Trump and Zelenskyy to Putin.
- Witkoff arrived in Russia on October 21.
- During his meeting with Putin, Witkoff said the conditions were in place for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
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