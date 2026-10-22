Traffic on South Bridge in Kyiv has been temporarily blocked in both directions
In Kyiv, traffic on the South Bridge has been temporarily closed in both directions due to the security situation. Earlier, traffic on the bridge had been restricted due to damage caused by a massive nighttime attack by Russia.
This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Due to the security situation, traffic on the South Bridge has been temporarily closed in both directions.
Please take this information into account when planning your route," the statement reads.
Background
- It was previously reported that, due to damage caused by a massive Russian shelling attack overnight, traffic across the South Bridge in Kyiv—from the right bank to the left bank—had been restricted. Train service on the "green" metro line was also temporarily altered.
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