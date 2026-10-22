Mandatory evacuation of families with children introduced in all settlements of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities – Regional Military Administration

In Donetsk region, the mandatory evacuation zone for families with children has been expanded to cover every settlement in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Security situation

The security situation continues to deteriorate. Russian forces attack Kramatorsk and Sloviansk every day, striking residential areas, civilian transport, and places where people are present.

"Staying there with children is an unjustified risk. I appeal to parents: do not put your children in danger, and do not wait for a Russian strike to hit near your home. Evacuate now," the head of the regional military administration urged.

Watch more: Russia struck Sloviansk with FAB-250: one person killed, 10 wounded. VIDEO

Evacuation process

Specialised police and State Emergency Service teams are involved in the evacuation. After arriving at a transit centre, families will receive help relocating to safer regions of Ukraine.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation zone for children has been extended in Kramatorsk, - RMA