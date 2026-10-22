Russia has identified priorities for further terror against Ukrainians in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia plans to continue its campaign of terror against Ukrainians in the coming weeks and urged partners to speed up delivery of aid packages already agreed upon.

The president said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The president received reports on efforts to deal with the aftermath of Russian attacks.

"Among other weapons, the Russians used three ballistic missiles with cluster warheads against Kyiv overnight. These missiles explode in the air as they approach their target, striking everything within a 400-metre radius," the statement said.

One of the missiles struck Pechersk, Kyiv’s historic centre, hitting the area between the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra and the St. Vvedensky Monastery.

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The strike damaged monastery buildings, residential buildings, shops, cafés and other civilian infrastructure.

"This is another particularly revealing strike, because it was no accident. The choice of weapon was deliberate, the choice of area was deliberate, and so was the intent to cause as many civilian casualties and as much damage as possible.

"There was no military facility nearby, even in theory, and the weapon was designed to cause damage over a wide area. Russia has not changed its approach to this war and is taking no steps that could indicate a genuine desire to end it," Zelenskyy stressed.

Several other Ukrainian cities were also struck.

Read more: "Russia planned to capture not only Kyiv, but also Kharkiv," — Zelenskyy

Energy

"Since 11 October, there have been more than 170 hits on key energy facilities, even though we have managed to shoot down a significant proportion of the Shahed drones and some of the missiles. I thank all our friends around the world who are helping to restore our energy infrastructure.

"Our intelligence agencies tell us that the Russians have identified priorities for their continued campaign of terror against Ukrainians in the coming weeks. Russia is clearly taking advantage of slower air defence deliveries from our partners. It is equally clear that the easing of pressure on Russia by some partners only convinces Putin that his goals are supposedly attainable. We need different signals and stronger action," he said.

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Zelenskyy instructed the Defence Ministry, together with the military command and Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, to brief partners on all aspects of the situation and the existing threats, based on the information provided by intelligence agencies.

"It is important to speed up delivery of the defence packages that have already been agreed upon. I thank all the leaders and countries helping us!" the president concluded.

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