Belgium wants to join FREYJA anti-ballistic programme and has informed Ukraine – PM De Wever

Belgium wants to join the international FREYJA anti-ballistic programme and has informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of its interest.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said this while answering lawmakers’ questions in parliament following a European Union summit, Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Liberty.

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What is known

"Why are we not members of the anti-ballistic coalition? We would very much like to join. I told Zelenskyy this, and he was open to the possibility," De Wever said.

Belgium is also considering involving its defence companies in the project.

Watch more: FREYJA programme actively under way, with 10 countries already involved – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Background

In July 2026, Ukraine and nine other European countries formally announced the start of work to establish the Anti-Ballistic Coalition. Its members are Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Other countries that share the coalition’s goals may also join.

Watch more: Canada ready to join FREYJA anti-ballistic programme – Zelenskyy. VIDEO