Estonia allocates another €10 million to purchase air defence equipment and ammunition for Ukraine

Estonia has announced an additional €10 million contribution to the PURL programme, which funds the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine. Tallinn’s total funding through the mechanism has risen to €31 million.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who published the announcement on X.

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According to the minister, the funds will help Ukraine obtain the air defence equipment and ammunition it needs.

Tsahkna stressed that strengthening Ukraine’s air defences is particularly important ahead of winter, as Russian strikes on energy infrastructure have left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity.

"The better Ukraine can defend itself, the less Russia can dictate the terms of peace. We must continue supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia," the Estonian foreign minister said.

He also said Estonia’s total military aid to Ukraine in 2026 amounts to 0.3% of the country’s GDP and pledged continued support.

On 22 October, Estonia and railway companies identified more than 60 locomotives that could potentially be transferred to Ukraine.

Read more: Estonia is using all diplomatic channels to ensure that Ukraine receives additional air defence equipment, - Karis