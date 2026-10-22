Rada removes anti-corruption strategy tied to EU funding from agenda, Zhelezniak says

The Verkhovna Rada has removed the anti-corruption strategy for 2026–2030 from the agenda for its next plenary week. EU funding under the Ukraine Facility depends on the strategy.

MP Zhelezniak wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Lack of votes in the Rada

According to Zhelezniak, lawmakers were first sent one agenda for the next plenary week and then, immediately afterward, another. The difference between the two documents, he said, was that the anti-corruption strategy was missing.

"It has again been removed from the agenda for the next plenary week because… ‘there are not enough votes.’ I take that to mean votes from the Coalition," the MP wrote.

Zhelezniak added: "No votes means no 18 billion from the EU for the budget. But why would we need that money anyway?"

Read more: 2027 budget bill was submitted to Verkhovna Rada

What the document covers

The strategy is intended to set the priorities of state anti-corruption policy for the next five years. In July, the Anti-Corruption Committee submitted a compromise strategy for 2026–2030 to the Verkhovna Rada. The strategy is a condition for receiving €400 million under the Ukraine Facility.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov recently said Ukraine wants to meet interim benchmarks within a few months, including those concerning the rule of law and anti-corruption, so it can begin closing negotiating chapters in the EU accession process.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada has gone on 26-day recess amid funding problems, – Zhelezniak