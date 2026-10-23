Denmark has expedited delivery of more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for F-16 to Ukraine

Denmark has provided more than 50,000 rounds of 20-mm ammunition for the onboard cannons of Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The transfer took place on an expedited basis.

"Ukrainian pilots are already using them to intercept jet-powered attack drones.

We are grateful to Denmark for its swift and effective response to our request for additional ammunition. Such prompt action is crucial for strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and protecting people from Russian air attacks.

Today, the F-16 is one of the most effective means of countering jet-powered kamikaze drones, so it is important to have sufficient stockpiles of ammunition to destroy them effectively," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Read more: Some munitions for F-16 fighter jets already on their way to Ukraine, – Zelenskyy

Background

President Zelenskyy previously said Belgium would deliver three more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said reports of supposedly catastrophically low serviceability rates for Ukraine’s F-16s and excessively long maintenance times were untrue. According to him, industrial partners continue to return aircraft after repairs, and maintenance turnaround times are decreasing.

Ukraine’s efforts to counter Russian jet-powered drones

Russian forces began launching new Geran-4 jet-powered drones against Ukraine in May 2026. They are faster and more manoeuvrable than previous versions.

Ukraine has four potential interceptors capable of destroying jet-powered UAVs. They have already undergone field trials, but production needs to be scaled up to thousands of units.

On August 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received the first Ukrainian jet-powered drone interceptor for operational use.

On September 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the overall drone interception rate stood at 70%, while the rate for jet-powered drones was 57%.

On September 29, Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Air Force air defence units must shoot down Russian targets before they reach Kyiv.

On October 2, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was testing five models of interceptors for jet-powered drones.

Watch more: Air Force pilots carried out air strike, destroying enemy depot containing drones and ammunition. VIDEO