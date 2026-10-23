Russians attack energy infrastructure in Lviv region: 175 settlements left without power
Today, 23 October, Russian forces struck the Lviv region, targeting energy infrastructure in particular.
Lviv Regional Military Administration head Maksym Kozytskyi reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
According to the report, during the air raid alert, which lasted from 11:56 a.m. to 12:14 p.m., the enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv district with a drone.
The enemy strike left 175 settlements without power:
- 154 completely,
- 21 partially.
Energy workers are working to restore power to all homes as quickly as possible.
Background
- Earlier reports said that Russia had attacked energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region, leaving more than 900 settlements without power.
- Russian forces also carried out a massive attack on one of DTEK’s thermal power plants overnight on 23 October.
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