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Russians attack energy infrastructure in Lviv region: 175 settlements left without power

Russian drone strike cuts power to 175 settlements in Lviv region

Today, 23 October, Russian forces struck the Lviv region, targeting energy infrastructure in particular.

Lviv Regional Military Administration head Maksym Kozytskyi reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

According to the report, during the air raid alert, which lasted from 11:56 a.m. to 12:14 p.m., the enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv district with a drone.

The enemy strike left 175 settlements without power:

  • 154 completely,
  • 21 partially.

Read more: Ruscists attacked gas production infrastructure in Kharkiv region – "Naftogaz"

Energy workers are working to restore power to all homes as quickly as possible.

Background

Read more: Ruscists attack energy facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region for second time in day: one injured

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shoot out (19510) power outage (70) Lviv region (455) Lvivskyy district (172)
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