Ruscists attack energy facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region for second time in day: one injured

Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region for the second time in a day.

Regional Military Administration head Svitlana Onyshchuk reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Unfortunately, one person was injured in the latest attack. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

The relevant services are working at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike," the statement reads.

See more: Russia has been attacking energy infrastructure of Zhytomyr region for two days running. PHOTOS

Background

Overnight on October 20, Russian occupiers attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region. Energy infrastructure in the Lviv and Vinnytsia regions also came under attack.

In total, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in seven regions, causing new power outages.

Read more: Ruscists attacked energy infrastructure in various areas of the Lviv region with "Shahed" jet-powered drones