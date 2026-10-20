Ruscists attack energy facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region for second time in day: one injured
Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Ivano-Frankivsk region for the second time in a day.
Regional Military Administration head Svitlana Onyshchuk reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"Unfortunately, one person was injured in the latest attack. He is receiving the necessary medical care.
The relevant services are working at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike," the statement reads.
Background
- Overnight on October 20, Russian occupiers attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region. Energy infrastructure in the Lviv and Vinnytsia regions also came under attack.
- In total, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in seven regions, causing new power outages.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password