Ruscists are targeting energy sector in Vinnytsia region
Russian occupiers are attacking energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region.
This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The enemy's air attacks continue. Energy infrastructure facilities in the Vinnytsia region are under fire," the statement reads.
She urged people to use electricity sparingly.
Strikes on the energy sector
- On the night of October 20, Russian occupiers attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region. Energy infrastructure in the Lviv region was also targeted.
- In total, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in seven regions, resulting in new power outages.
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