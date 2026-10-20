Ruscists are targeting energy sector in Vinnytsia region

Russian occupiers are attacking energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy's air attacks continue. Energy infrastructure facilities in the Vinnytsia region are under fire," the statement reads.

She urged people to use electricity sparingly.

Read more: Zelenskyy on attacks on energy sector: If U.S. cannot stop Russia, it must provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Strikes on the energy sector

On the night of October 20, Russian occupiers attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region. Energy infrastructure in the Lviv region was also targeted.

In total, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in seven regions, resulting in new power outages.

Read more: Russia attacked Volyn with approximately 15 drones: service station and "Epicentr" warehouses were damaged