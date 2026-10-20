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News Attacks on the energy sector Shelling of Vinnytsia region
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Ruscists are targeting energy sector in Vinnytsia region

Attacks on the energy sector in Vinnytsia Oblast: what is known?

Russian occupiers are attacking energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy's air attacks continue. Energy infrastructure facilities in the Vinnytsia region are under fire," the statement reads.

She urged people to use electricity sparingly.

Read more: Zelenskyy on attacks on energy sector: If U.S. cannot stop Russia, it must provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Strikes on the energy sector

  • On the night of October 20, Russian occupiers attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region. Energy infrastructure in the Lviv region was also targeted.
  • In total, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in seven regions, resulting in new power outages.

Read more: Russia attacked Volyn with approximately 15 drones: service station and "Epicentr" warehouses were damaged

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