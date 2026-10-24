Drones attacked factory in Samara region of Russian Federation, as well as in Rostov and occupied Crimea – blackout. VIDEO

On the night of 24 October, drones attacked the ‘Tolyattikauchuk’ petrochemical plant in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation. In Rostov-on-Don, the explosions triggered a fire and power cuts.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

There are also reports of widespread power cuts in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

‘Tolyattikauchuk’ attacked in the Samara Region

Overnight, drones struck the ‘Tolyattikauchuk’ petrochemical plant, located in the Samara region of Russia.

The plant specialises in the production of various types of synthetic rubber, including copolymer, isoprene and butyl rubber.

In addition, the plant produces:

hydrocarbon fractions, monomers, polymers;

products of organic and inorganic synthesis;

additives for motor petrol, in particular a high-octane methanol additive and methyl tert-butyl ether.

Details regarding the extent of the damage to the plant and the consequences of the attack have not yet been specified.

In Rostov, explosions triggered a fire and power cuts

On the night of 24 October, power supply issues arose in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, following explosions. Local residents reported a drone attack and a fire. Part of the city was left without power.

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Meanwhile, Yuriy Slyusar, governor of the Rostov Region, stated that air defence forces had allegedly shot down more than 80 drones. According to him, the air strike affected Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and nine districts of the region.

Blackouts were reported in Crimea and the occupied territories

On the night of 24 October, it was also reported that the key 500/220 kV ‘Taman’ substation in the Kuban had been hit.

Following this, large-scale power cuts occurred on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

According to preliminary information, Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta and Velyka Yalta, Feodosia, Yevpatoria, Dzhankoy, Alushta, Kerch, Armiansk, Krasnoperekopsk, Sudak, as well as a number of districts and settlements on the peninsula, were left without power.

Power cuts were also reported in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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