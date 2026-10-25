Russians attacked suburb of Kharkiv with drone: fire broke out at warehouse. PHOTOS

On the evening of 24 October, the enemy launched a rocket-powered drone strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. The strike caused a fire in a warehouse.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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A fire broke out

"A fire broke out after a rocket struck the roof of a warehouse belonging to a private company in the Bezlyudivska community. Despite the threat of further shelling, units of the State Emergency Service and firefighters from the local fire brigade have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack," the statement said.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

What the aftermath looks like

See more: Russian forces launched missile strike on Lozova: one man killed, others injured. PHOTO

What led up to it

It was previously reported that on the evening of Saturday, 24 October, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv. As a result of the enemy attack, a shopping centre was hit. One person was injured.

Read more: In Vovchansk sector, Russians are attacking without making significant gains, - JFO spokesperson Trehubov