Russians attacked suburb of Kharkiv with drone: fire broke out at warehouse. PHOTOS
On the evening of 24 October, the enemy launched a rocket-powered drone strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. The strike caused a fire in a warehouse.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
A fire broke out
"A fire broke out after a rocket struck the roof of a warehouse belonging to a private company in the Bezlyudivska community. Despite the threat of further shelling, units of the State Emergency Service and firefighters from the local fire brigade have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack," the statement said.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
What the aftermath looks like
What led up to it
It was previously reported that on the evening of Saturday, 24 October, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv. As a result of the enemy attack, a shopping centre was hit. One person was injured.
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