Vučić has conceded defeat for his party in the snap parliamentary elections in Serbia

Aleksandar Vučić, the Serbian Progressive Party’s candidate for prime minister and former president of Serbia, has announced his party’s defeat in the snap parliamentary elections.

This was reported by the Serbian service of Radio Liberty, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Vucic’s party’s defeat

"Based on the exit polls, it is clear that we have lost this election; the ‘Student List’ has won — it will secure between 135 and 140 seats, whilst we will have around 105 seats," said Vučić.

"We received around 1,720,000 votes, whilst they received approximately 2,200,000," he added.

Vučić noted that other parties, with the exception of those representing national minorities, failed to clear the electoral threshold.

It is noted that the Serbian Progressive Party has been in power since 2012.

It was previously reported that early parliamentary elections are taking place in Serbia on Sunday, 25 October. The main contenders in the election are the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) led by former President Aleksandar Vučić and the ‘Student List’.

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Background

It should be recalled that on 27 September, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić resigned from office and announced his intention to stand in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

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