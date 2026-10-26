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News Close-quarters combat Situation in Dobropillia direction
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Soldier shoots Russian marine at point-blank range after he mistakes Ukrainian troops for his own: "Are you from 61st?" – "What? What?". VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance troops eliminated a Russian serviceman from Russia’s 61st Separate Naval Infantry Brigade near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, first-person footage shows a Ukrainian reconnaissance soldier moving through trees and bushes.

The soldier holds an automatic weapon fitted with an optical sight at the ready.

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The occupier failed to identify the Ukrainian reconnaissance troops and mistook them for his own comrades.

"Are you from the 61st?" he asks from his hiding place.

"What? What?" the soldier asks before eliminating the occupier.

Watch more: Operators from "Khyzhak" brigade struck Russian "Irbis" radar station and vehicle belonging to occupiers’ repair team on two occasions. VIDEO

Watch more: Two occupiers drag their "KIA" in black bag along a field road: "Didn’t quite make it. May he rest in heaven.". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12768) elimination (8262) Clearing operations (8)
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