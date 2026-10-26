Soldier shoots Russian marine at point-blank range after he mistakes Ukrainian troops for his own: "Are you from 61st?" – "What? What?". VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance troops eliminated a Russian serviceman from Russia’s 61st Separate Naval Infantry Brigade near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, first-person footage shows a Ukrainian reconnaissance soldier moving through trees and bushes.

The soldier holds an automatic weapon fitted with an optical sight at the ready.

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The occupier failed to identify the Ukrainian reconnaissance troops and mistook them for his own comrades.

"Are you from the 61st?" he asks from his hiding place.

"What? What?" the soldier asks before eliminating the occupier.

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