Ukraine has completed its share of work on FREYJA anti-ballistic missile – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had completed its share of work on the European FREYJA anti-ballistic missile project, while ten partner countries were still working on their tasks.

He told journalists this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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About the project

"Regarding the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile project, Ukraine has done what it needed to do. The work the partners need to do — ten countries are participating — is ongoing," the president said.

According to him, the project was discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. Norway is also one of the key development partners.

Zelenskyy stressed that developing such systems usually takes decades, but Ukraine needs to accelerate the process because of the security situation.

"Systems like these take decades to develop. We want to move very quickly because there is no time," he said.

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What is known about the FREYJA project

In April 2026, Fire Point announced plans to put a new air defense system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles into service with the Ukrainian army as early as 2027. Company co-owner Denys Shtilerman said at the time that it was intended to become a cheaper alternative to the Patriot system, at a cost of less than $1 million per missile.

Fire Point subsequently unveiled the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile project, which will be built around the FP-7.x interceptor missile. According to the company, the missile has a flight speed of 1,500–2,000 meters per second and is 7.25 meters long. Shtilerman said the FP-7.x test had been "quite successful": the missile reached an altitude of 25 kilometers, comparable to Patriot’s performance, and costs $700,000, versus $3.8 million for a Patriot PAC-3 missile.

In July, Ukraine and nine other European countries announced the formation of an Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition to work on the FREYJA ballistic missile interception system. Ukraine was to develop the interceptor missile, while its partners were to provide radars, sensors and other components for the system.

Ukraine hopes to have a prototype of the system ready as early as the first half of 2027. It is being built using an open architecture: any country wishing to integrate its own radars or control systems into FREYJA will be able to do so without obstacles.

Watch more: Norway is actively participating in FREYJA anti-ballistic programme: first results are already in, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO