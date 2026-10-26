Moment "Geran-4" is destroyed in midair by Ukrainian pilot "Denfix". VIDEO
A Ukrainian pilot with the call sign "Denfix" destroyed an enemy "Geran-4" kamikaze drone with an air-to-air missile during a nighttime Russian drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, while repelling one of the enemy’s nighttime attacks, the Ukrainian pilot detected a Russian drone and began pursuing it.
After taking aim at the enemy aerial target, the pilot fired a missile, successfully destroying the Russian "Geran-4".
The Ukrainian pilot himself recorded the aerial pursuit and the moment the enemy drone was destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password