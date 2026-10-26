Moment "Geran-4" is destroyed in midair by Ukrainian pilot "Denfix". VIDEO

A Ukrainian pilot with the call sign "Denfix" destroyed an enemy "Geran-4" kamikaze drone with an air-to-air missile during a nighttime Russian drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, while repelling one of the enemy’s nighttime attacks, the Ukrainian pilot detected a Russian drone and began pursuing it.

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After taking aim at the enemy aerial target, the pilot fired a missile, successfully destroying the Russian "Geran-4".

The Ukrainian pilot himself recorded the aerial pursuit and the moment the enemy drone was destroyed.

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