Zelenskyy discussed peace talks with Estonian President Madise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed peace talks and Europe’s role in them with newly elected Estonian President Ülle Madise. He stressed that Ukraine was ready for a meeting of negotiating teams at any time and supported the participation of European partners.

This is stated in Zelenskyy’s Telegram post, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Zelenskyy calls for trilateral talks not to be delayed

The head of state congratulated Ülle Madise on taking office and wished the Estonian people success. He also thanked the country for supporting Ukraine.

Zelenskyy briefed the Estonian president on the talks in Oslo and contacts with the US side following its meeting in Russia.

According to him, there is an agreement to hold a trilateral meeting of negotiating teams in November. The president stressed the importance of not delaying it.

"Ukraine is ready for negotiations at any time, and our position is: the sooner the conversation begins, the better," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that Europe must participate in peace talks. In his view, European partners should have the opportunity to express their position in all formats that could lead to concrete decisions.

Read more: Ukraine to expand engineer obstacles for all-round defense of cities: Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision

Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and railways

During the conversation, Zelenskyy and Madise discussed the consequences of Russian strikes, particularly on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and railways.

The president said Russia was deliberately trying to destroy Ukrainian locomotives. Assistance in expanding Ukraine’s rolling stock would therefore be important, he said.

"Russia is deliberately trying to destroy our locomotives, so any support to increase this type of rolling stock would be very useful," the head of state stressed.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Estonia was working to transfer a substantial number of locomotives to Ukraine to support rail services.