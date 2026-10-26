Cabinet of Ministers publishes official resolution amending mobilisation exemption rules for persons liable for military service

Photo: Ілюстративне фото / ШІ

On 26 October, the government published a new decree on changes to the mobilisation exemption system, specifically regarding the establishment of a dedicated Coordination Centre.

The relevant document has been published on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website, Censor.NET reports.

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New rules

Review of criteria. Ministries and regional administrations must review the criteria for critical status within 10 days of the resolution entering into force. Enterprises, institutions and organizations already holding this status must then be assessed against the revised criteria. If the criterion under which critical status was granted has been removed, that status will be revoked.

At the same time, enterprises holding critical status when the resolution enters into force will retain it until its expiry.

Coordination Center. The Cabinet is establishing a Coordination Center to organize exemptions for persons liable for military service during mobilisation and wartime. It will include representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Presidential Office, the General Staff, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the National Police. Requests to increase exemption quotas above 50% will also go through this center.

The government authority will have up to seven working days for an initial review of the documents, and the Coordination Center will have up to one month to issue recommendations, followed by up to three more working days for a final decision.

Decisions losing validity. If an enterprise receives an increased quota but does not secure exemptions for its employees through Diia within 10 days, the decision to increase the quota will cease to be valid. Once such a decision expires, managers must cancel the granted deferments through Diia within five working days.

Exemptions covering more than 50% of employees , approved before December 8, 2025, will remain valid until December 8, 2026, at the latest.

Exemptions approved after December 8, 2025, will remain valid for the period specified in the Ministry of Defense’s decision.

Parents with large families and guardians. They will also be included when calculating quotas.

Military registration. Systematic violations of military registration rules by an enterprise’s manager may constitute grounds for refusing to consider a proposal to increase its quota.

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New quotas for the energy and defense industries

For critically important enterprises in the defense industry and the fuel and energy sector, exemptions will be capped at 95% of employees liable for military service.

Exemptions for more than 95% of employees will require a separate decision by the Ministry of Defense or the Ministry of Energy, taking into account the Coordination Center’s recommendations.

However, the center may refuse to consider such a proposal if the enterprise’s manager has systematically violated military registration rules: for example, if two or more confirmed violations were recorded during the preceding 12 months or the manager was held administratively liable for them.

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The resolution provides that enterprises may be designated as critically important if a shutdown or substantial reduction in their operations due to employee mobilisation could harm the country’s defense capabilities, the operation of critical infrastructure, the supply of essential goods to the population or the state’s financial stability.

This applies to enterprises operating in the following sectors:

Defense industry;

Fuel and energy;

Housing and municipal services;

Mining and quarrying;

Manufacturing;

Agro-industrial production, including food security;

Retail trade;

Construction;

Transport and logistics;

Information technology (IT);

Banking;

Healthcare;

Communications;

Emergency rescue services and organizations carrying out other urgent work.

Read more: Revising mobilisation exemptions will have only short-term effect on mobilisation – MP Fediienko