Bodies of 18 killed occupiers lie amongst weeds following assaults in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
The Ukrainian military has confirmed the bodies of 18 Russian occupiers who were killed during assault operations in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant aerial reconnaissance footage was released by soldiers from the ‘Rubak’ unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade.
The video footage, captured by a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone, shows the bodies of Russian servicemen left on the battlefield following the assault operations.
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