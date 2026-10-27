Damage to Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv: Kyiv City Express adds extra trips to its route
"Ukrzaliznytsia" is adding additional Kyiv City Express trains to the route while the capital's metro infrastructure and bridges are undergoing repairs following attacks by the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the company's press service, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"We're launching the service this very evening. During the evening rush hour, we're scheduling 10 additional trips that will cross both bridges: the Darnytsia Bridge and the Pivnichnyi Bridge.
Trains will run on a half-loop route: Vydubychi – Berezniaky – Darnytsia – Rusanivka – Livoberezhna – Mykilska Slobidka – Voskresenka – Raiduzhnyi – Pochaina and back," the statement reads.
The first train will depart from Vydubychi at 3:57 p.m. and from Pochaina at 3:59 p.m.
Trains will depart from the following tracks: Vydubychi Station – Track 3A; Darnytsia and Pochaina Stations – Track 3. At Berezniaky Station, trains traveling in the direction of Vydubychi–Darnytsia will arrive on Track 4 of Platform 3.
"Starting October 28, additional trains will run both in the morning and in the evening. In total, passengers can expect 16 additional trains. Thanks to the combination of scheduled and additional trains, the headway during peak hours on the half-loop will be 15 minutes," the officials concluded.
Background
- In Kyiv, changes were made to public transportation operations following a Russian attack on the night of October 27. Due to damage to the metro’s above-ground infrastructure, train service on the red and green lines has been altered, and traffic across the Pivdennyi Bridge has been temporarily suspended.
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