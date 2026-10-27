SOF soldiers threw grenades into cellar where occupier who had refused to surrender was holed up: "Taiga, come out unarmed! You have three seconds". VIDEO

Soldiers from the 8th Special Operations Forces Regiment, part of the Ulfhednar Team, eliminated a Russian occupier who refused to surrender during a clearance operation in one of the settlements in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers spotted an antenna that had been set up, indicating the presence of the enemy. Whilst searching the building, they discovered a Russian soldier hiding in the cellar.

"Taiga, come out unarmed, we’re throwing a grenade! You’ve got three seconds. I can’t hear you!" – a Ukrainian fighter addresses the occupier, urging him to surrender.

Receiving no response, the special forces threw several grenades into the cellar and eliminated the enemy.

"The enemy had the chance to save his life, but he made his choice. The operators acted in a cool-headed manner, without unnecessary emotion. A few grenades into the cellar – and it was all over," the unit noted.

Watch more: Soldiers of SOF’s 8th Regiment located and eliminated occupiers in basement during mop-up operation in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupiers are unpacking black bags containing bodies of their eliminated accomplices: "Yes, that’s Kolobok, for sure. Shrapnel to face, to head.". VIDEO 18+