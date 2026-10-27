Plotting acid attack on woman: three men detained in Kyiv and region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers foiled an acid attack commissioned against a woman.

The National Police reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

The would-be attacker was detained outside the victim’s apartment door moments before the attack.

Two other men involved in organising the crime were detained in Kyiv. The group acted on commission and may have been involved in preparing other serious crimes.







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Details of the crime

On 22 October, a 21-year-old man was detained in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, after arriving at a 52-year-old woman’s apartment with sulphuric acid prepared in advance, which he intended to use to inflict grievous bodily harm on her.

Two other suspects, Kyiv residents aged 37 and 54, were detained in the capital that same day. Investigators believe they were involved in organising and preparing the attack.

According to investigators, members of the group gathered information about the victim, studied her lifestyle, travel routes and daily routine, and kept her under surveillance. They prepared a chemical substance for the attack, tested its properties and concealed it in a specially prepared cache.

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Investigators established that the group may have carried out assignments for third parties in exchange for payment.

Its members assigned roles, recruited additional perpetrators and prepared to commit serious and particularly serious crimes.

During searches of the suspects’ homes, officers seized a container of sulphuric acid, an AKS-74U assault rifle, computer equipment, mobile phones, handwritten notes, a car and $156,000.











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Not just this attack

"It has been established that the group’s activities were not limited to preparing an attack on one victim. Information indicates that its members were involved in organising violent crimes and intentional damage to property, including through arson. Information concerning preparations for other particularly serious crimes commissioned by third parties is also being verified," the statement reads.

The detainees have now been formally notified that they are suspected of attempting to intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm.

The actions of two suspects have been classified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The third suspect’s actions have been classified under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 2 of Article 121.

All three suspects have been remanded in custody without bail.

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