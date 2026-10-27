Combined crossings to be built across Dnipro in Kyiv, solutions being developed to strengthen bridges – Klitschko

A meeting of the Kyiv Defence Council was held today, 27 October.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Construction of crossings across the Dnipro

According to him, the issues considered included the implementation of a project to build combined river crossings across the Dnipro and access roads to them.

"I would like to remind everyone that this initiative came from the state. The government adopted the relevant resolution. The military command will determine the locations, which will require approval from, among others, the Kyiv City Military Administration," the statement reads.

The city, following the government’s recommendation, will secure UAH 1 billion for the project.

Read more: Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: university hall of residence damaged, one person injured

Bridge safety

The Defence Council also considered the safe operation of bridge structures in the capital amid intensifying enemy attacks on critical infrastructure.

In particular, specialists from the relevant city institutions are developing additional technical solutions to preserve the structures of bridges across the Dnipro.

The council heard proposals from the military on this issue.

Equipping shelters

The maintenance, construction and equipping of shelters in the capital were also discussed.

This included the installation of mobile shelters. The council heard a briefing from the leadership of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"I stressed once again that, at a meeting of the Kyiv City State Administration board in mid-October, I instructed the capital’s district heads to prioritise spending on equipping shelters, to remain involved in the installation of mobile shelters, and to reallocate funds within the budgets allocated to their districts," Klitschko added.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv: two people injured in Obolon district. PHOTOS

Background

Following the overnight Russian attack on 27 October, Kyiv introduced changes to public transport services. Damage to above-ground metro infrastructure led to changes in train services on the red and green lines, while traffic across the Southern Bridge was temporarily suspended.

See more: Russian missile damaged Museum of Ukrainian Diaspora in Kyiv. PHOTO