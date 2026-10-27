Russia recruits Africans for war but does not bring them back from captivity: POWs appeal to Moscow summit participants. VIDEO

Citizens of African countries who fought on Russia’s side and were captured by Ukrainian forces have appealed to participants in the Russia–Africa summit, scheduled for 28–29 October in Moscow. They called for help in returning to their home countries.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War’s statement.

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African prisoners of war’s appeal

Russia systematically recruits citizens of African countries for its war against Ukraine but is in no hurry to bring them home. African prisoners of war appealed to participants in the Russia–Africa summit, which will take place on 28–29 October in Moscow, calling for help in returning to their home countries. Their video appeal was published by the "I Want to Live" project.

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Citizens of 18 African countries captured by Ukrainian forces

During the full-scale invasion, citizens of 59 countries have been captured by Ukrainian forces, including nationals of 18 African states. Meanwhile, Russia has not taken back a single foreign prisoner of war through an exchange.

These people found themselves in someone else’s war, unleashed by Russia. By involving foreign nationals in hostilities, Moscow bears full responsibility for them and must not ignore the fate of those taken prisoner. The Russia–Africa summit should provide an opportunity to raise the issue of the Kremlin’s responsibility for the lives of the Africans it has recruited. Their governments must demand concrete action from Russia to bring their citizens home.

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Foreign nationals warned of risks of recruitment into Russian army

"We remind foreign nationals that taking part in the war on the side of the Russian army carries the risk of death or serious injury. Russian promises do not eliminate these risks or guarantee a safe return home.

If someone is trying to recruit you to take part in hostilities against Ukraine, or you have already found yourself in the ranks of the Russian army, contact the state-run ‘I Want to Live’ project. Surrendering to Ukrainian forces offers a chance to save your life. Ukraine is obliged to treat prisoners of war in accordance with international humanitarian law," Ukraine said in its appeal to Russian mercenaries.