Zelenskyy on Abu Dhabi talks: Ukraine and Russia have confirmed their participation; it is now up to US

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasised that the organisation of trilateral talks between technical teams from Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the US, scheduled for early November, is directly determined by Washington’s position.

Zelenskyy made this statement whilst speaking to journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What does the meeting depend on?

"In my view, this meeting in Abu Dhabi depends on the American side: much as it did with the meeting in Brussels. The ‘Russians’ confirmed, we confirmed. In my view, today it no longer depends on the ‘Russians’ or on us. Today, Abu Dhabi depends on the American side. This is because everyone has said they view this format of the meeting positively. And for the United States of America, the main focus is on the Middle East. Therefore, changes of various kinds, including possible political changes in certain countries, will have an impact on what unfolds in the Middle East," said Zelenskyy.

He noted that an escalation is possible in the Middle East.

Read more: Meeting between Russia, US, and Ukraine will likely be of "sighting-in" nature, - Ushakov

What led up to this?

Earlier, Speaker Johnson stated that the US was already on the verge of trilateral talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had previously noted that the forthcoming meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia in November would be a step towards talks at the leaders’ level. Possible topics for discussion in November include a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure and at sea, the resumption of full-scale grain exports and a further exchange of prisoners.

Read more: Russia also wants security guarantees for itself in negotiations, - Zelenskyy