Russia also wants security guarantees for itself in negotiations, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the outcomes Ukraine expects from the meeting of technical groups in the UAE: de-escalation in the energy sector and at sea, a prisoner exchange, and discussions on a trilateral meeting of leaders.

The head of state spoke about this during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET, which cites LB.ua.

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Details

According to him, Ukraine hopes that the meeting of the technical teams in the UAE will yield results or lead to steps in that direction.

"Specifically, de-escalation measures regarding energy, as well as in the maritime domain; the exchange of prisoners and their return home; and discussions on the format in which a trilateral meeting at the leadership level could take place. This is our agenda, which we have discussed with our American partners. Of course, security guarantees for Ukraine are a crucial issue. We have made such a request to the Americans and Europeans," the head of state explained.

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At the same time, the president noted, Russia is raising the issue that it, too, needs security guarantees.

"That is what is known at this time. Finland and Norway will also be in contact with national security advisers from other European countries and other partners to provide a briefing on the conversation," he added.

What led up to this?

The leaders of Finland and Norway held talks with dictator Putin.

The negotiations with Putin were held in consultation with Ukraine.

This is Putin's first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July of last year.

Zelenskyy also held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre.

According to Stubb, the discussion was "frank and businesslike."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is not very pleased with the phone call her Scandinavian counterparts had with Putin.

Read more: Ukraine’s frontline positions are at their strongest in long time in this war, Zelenskyy says