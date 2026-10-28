Over 100 Russian trains have been hit by strikes from fighters of 1st Corps of NGU "Azov": locomotives and fuel tankers have been destroyed. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard, ‘Azov’, have struck more than 100 Russian trains that were being used to supply the occupying forces on the front line.
According to Censor.NET, citing information from the corps, the Ukrainian military’s strikes have put locomotives, fuel tankers and other enemy railway equipment out of action.
Russian occupiers are using railway stations to transport fuel towards the front line. At the same time, the enemy’s mobile fire support units and electronic warfare assets are unable to provide reliable protection for these logistics routes.
"The enemy is trying with all its might to create the impression of a successful capture of settlements, but is unable to protect the key railway stations through which the fuel supply chain to the front passes," Azov stated.
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