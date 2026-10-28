Zelenskyy has arrived in Netherlands: talks are scheduled with Prime Minister Jetten. VIDEO

Today, 28 October, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in the Netherlands with his delegation to meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details from the Head of State

"We are strengthening our partnership and working to ensure greater protection for Ukraine. We will discuss defence and economic cooperation, the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defence, and new steps to support Ukraine. A meeting with representatives of Ukrainian and Dutch business is also scheduled for today. I will also have an audience with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Netherlands is allocating 1.2 billion euros to Ukraine for three years: the funds will go toward energy sector, water supply, and business recovery

He also expressed his gratitude that the Netherlands is supporting Ukraine and upholding the protection of life.

"We are working together to strengthen our shared security," the president added.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Zelenskyy would visit the Netherlands on 28 October. Meetings with the Prime Minister and the King are planned.

See more: Netherlands will allocate €26.5 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction in 2027: funds may be directed towards energy sector and infrastructure. PHOTO