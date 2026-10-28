Kremlin propagandist Solovyov called on Russia and US to attack Norway to secure Nobel Prize for Trump. VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov made yet another absurd statement, proposing that Russia conduct a joint military operation with the United States against Norway to secure the Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump.
As Censor.NET reports, the Russian propaganda mouthpiece called for an agreement with the Americans on a joint attack on Norway to ensure that Trump receives the prestigious international award.
During his remarks, Solovyov proposed conducting a kind of "special military operation" against the European country.
"We need to reach an agreement with the Americans and just hit them, that's all. Together with America, we'll secure a Nobel Prize for Trump by conducting a military operation against Norway."
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