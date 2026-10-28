Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov made yet another absurd statement, proposing that Russia conduct a joint military operation with the United States against Norway to secure the Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump.

As Censor.NET reports, the Russian propaganda mouthpiece called for an agreement with the Americans on a joint attack on Norway to ensure that Trump receives the prestigious international award.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

During his remarks, Solovyov proposed conducting a kind of "special military operation" against the European country.

"We need to reach an agreement with the Americans and just hit them, that's all. Together with America, we'll secure a Nobel Prize for Trump by conducting a military operation against Norway."

Watch more: Propagandist Solovyov plans revenge for frozen Russian assets: "On Friday, from 4 to 7 a.m., expect ’Oreshnik’ to strike oil terminals in Rotterdam". VIDEO

Watch more: Armenian Parliament Speaker Simonyan on Kremlin propagandists Solovyov and Dugin: "This is shit on stick". VIDEO