Ukraine and Netherlands are working on joint Bliksem air defense project – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the Netherlands have begun joint work on an air defense project called Bliksem.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a meeting with Prime Minister Rob Jetten and representatives of defense and technology businesses from both countries, Censor.NET reports.

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Meeting with defense and technology businesses

"Together with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, we met with the heads of Ukrainian and Dutch companies in the defense, energy and software sectors. Our teams in Kyiv, where Minister of Foreign Trade Sjoerd Sjoerdsma is visiting today, also joined us online," the president said.

The parties identified key priorities and solutions that could strengthen practical and economic cooperation between the two countries. These include defense manufacturing, joint technology and energy projects, industrial development, as well as satellite technologies and air defense.

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Launch of the Bliksem project

Teams from both countries were tasked with working on a joint air defense project.

"Our teams have been tasked with working on a specific air defense project – Bliksem. We have already begun this work. We are taking our cooperation to a level where it will be clear that standing with Ukraine means achieving additional positive industrial, technological and social outcomes. Thank you for your support," Zelenskyy added.

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Background

As a reminder, on October 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Netherlands on a working visit.

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