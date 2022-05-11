Occupants launched missile attack on Komyshuvakha Zaporizhzhya region. PHOTOS

On May 11, Russian troops fired at least 10 missiles at the private sector in the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhya region.

According to Censor.НЕТ, this was told to "Suspilne" by a local resident.

He noted that as a result of the attack three houses were completely destroyed and about ten were damaged.

"Around 2 p.m. our village was shelled. Several houses were destroyed. Firefighters are working near one of them. The houses are roofless and windowless. A crater from the explosion, aluminum remains from the rocket can be seen. My husband showed me a piece of shrapnel that weighs about a kilo," said a resident of Komyshuvakha told me.

Information on whether there were any dead and injured as a result of the shelling is being clarified - said Ivan Arefiev, spokesman for the Zaporizhzhya RMA.

Read more: Last night, man was killed during shelling in Zaporizhia, 8 more were hospitalized





