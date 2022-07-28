Russian occupants are laying pontoons instead of the Antoniv bridge.. PHOTOS

Russian invaders began installing a pontoon crossing after AFU struck Antoniv bridge in Kherson.

It was reported on Facebook by First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuri Sobolevsky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Four tugboats pulling pontoons with cars will not solve the problem of supplying the Orcs' military grouping in Kherson. Nor will they help much in the retreat of the occupation troops. And for sure they will not have enough room for the collaborators when their masters are driven from Kherson" , - the message reads.

We recall that in the evening of July 26, eyewitnesses reported that explosions were heard near Antoniv bridge over the Dnipro River. In the morning, representatives of the occupation administration reported that traffic on the bridge was blocked.

Operational Command South confirmed that Ukrainian forces struck Antoniv Bridge in seized Kherson.

