Best helicopter pilot of Air Force of Russian Federation, Colonel Kleschenko, with "Igla" MANPADS, was eliminated by soldier of 93rd SMB, Artur Ilyuk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 93rd OMBr shot down a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter in April. He fell in front of the brigade’s positions in the area of the village of Husarivka, the Balaklia District, the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the 93rd SMB Kholodny Yar, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the fighters were not able to fully study the crash site, they only managed to inspect the wreckage at night and make several flights with the help of a drone. However, it was not known which of the MANPADS operators shot down the Russian pilot.























"And finally, in June, a group of intelligence officers of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and journalist Yurii Butusov were able to get to the place where the rotorcraft fell. And find out that the soldier of our brigade, soldier Ilyuk Artur Hryhorovych, who fired a successful shot from the Igla MANPADS, eliminated the best helicopter of the Russian Air Force Colonel Vasyl Kleschenko," the message reads.

Kleschenko was the deputy head of the 344th center for combat use and retraining of flight personnel of the Russian Army Aviation. Last year, at the Victory Day parade in Moscow, he flew behind the wheel of the Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter and led the parade. And now the spies have removed his body and handed it over for exchange.

According to the blogger Necro Mancer, Kleschenko was buried at the memorial cemetery in the city of Torzhok.







Watch more: The 93rd BMP destroyed an occupier’s tank in Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO

Also remind, the liquidation of the Russian pilot Kleschenko was reported by the officer of the AFU Anatoliy Shtefan.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov later published a video from the crash site of the downed Ka-52.

"Kleschenko - deputy chief of the 344th research center of army aviation... Kleschenko on the Ka-52 tried to stop the offensive of the Ukrainian army near the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv region. At approximately two o'clock in the morning on April 15 ... the Ukrainian hero-manipulator operator shot down a Russian helicopter right during the attack. The helicopter fell near the Russian positions and our soldiers could not get there for a long time. The Russians did not take Kleschenko's body away," Butusov said.

Watch more: Fighters of 93rd OMBr with MANPADS Stinger destroyed enemy drone "Orlan-10" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO