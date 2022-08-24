Locations of 27 explosions on territory of occupied Crimea were plotted on interactive map, - Crimean Tatar Resource Center. PHOTOS

More than two dozen explosions were recorded in Crimea during two weeks.

This was announced on the page of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center (CTR), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, explosions or so-called "claps" have been massively recorded in occupied Crimea since August 9. During the last two weeks, the Crimean Tatar Resource Center counted at least 27 such cases.

Earlier it was reported that residents of temporarily occupied Sevastopol reported new explosions. Meanwhile, the occupying "governor of Sevastopol" Mykhailo Razvozhaev insists that the anti-aircraft defense systems were working.