At night, Russians shelled Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces struck the cities of the Donetsk region. Buildings were damaged, cars were on fire.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In Kramatorsk, as a result of a rocket attack, at least four high-rise buildings in the central part of the city were damaged. In Sloviansk - houses at five addresses. In Chasiv Yar, a residential sector and an industrial zone came under fire. Two apartment buildings were damaged. In Kurakhovo, the Russians targeted the parking lot — private cars and municipal equipment were burned," the report said.

It is noted that the amount of damage caused by the Russians is being established.

"The Russians hit civilian targets every day — and will continue to do so. Each of their attacks could have much more dire consequences if the residents of the affected buildings were not evacuated in time. It was thanks to the timely evacuation that tonight passed without casualties among the civilian population, despite powerful missile strikes and significant destruction. I appeal to those who remain in the territory of the region: don't delay - evacuate!" - emphasized Kyrylenko.

