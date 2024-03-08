Collected intelligence on fortified areas and equipment of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sloviansk: SSU detained two informants of FSS of Russian Federation. PHOTO

The SSU neutralized an FSS informant group in the Donetsk region. Two criminals involved in the preparation of Russian military operations against the Defence Forces in the area of Sloviansk were detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

"To plan air attacks on the city, the occupiers hoped to get approximate geolocations of the AFU' anti-aircraft missile systems from their accomplices.

In addition, the enemy tried to obtain the coordinates of Ukrainian rocket artillery systems, including HIMARS," the statement said.

The invaders also focused on strongholds and checkpoints on the outskirts of the district center.

See more: Ex-criminals who helped Ruscists attack gas networks of Kharkiv region were exposed - SSU. PHOTO

If they received key intelligence, the Ruscists wanted to find "weaknesses" in the city's defences and "take them into account" during new massive assaults in this area.

The SBU officers timely identified Russian informants and exposed the enemy's plans.

In this way, "every step" of the FSS's accomplices was documented step by step and the hostile intentions were thwarted. At the same time, additional measures were taken to improve the combat readiness of the Defence Forces involved in the defence of Sloviansk.

At the final stage of the special operation, the SSU detained the Russian informants. They were two local residents - an employee of a utility company and an unemployed man.

Watch more: SSU shows testing of first Sea Baby drone funded by Ukrainians. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At the beginning of this year, they came to the Russian secret service through their acquaintance, a militant of the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. They communicated with each other via video calls in a messenger.

For the sake of secrecy, the members of the informant group acted separately from each other. They gathered intelligence during trips in their own cars along the frontline territory, where they secretly recorded the "necessary" objects.

During the searches, mobile phones used by the detainees to communicate with the aggressor and draft "reports" for the FSS were seized.

Also, 90 rounds of ammunition for an AK-74 rifle were found on the person of one of the defendants.

See more: SSU detains Russian spy who mobilised to Ukrainian Armed Forces and "leaked" data on positions of Defence Forces near Bakhmut to enemy. PHOTOS

The SBU investigators served the offenders a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The detainees are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison.