Eliminating consequences of missile attack on Odesa. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a missile attack on the Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

About 30 houses were damaged by the shock wave.

"All relevant services are working at the site," the statement said.







Earlier it was reported that the occupiers had launched a missile attack on Odesa in the morning.

Censor.NET also reported that the morning attack on Odesa had damaged an overhead line and caused a power outage.

