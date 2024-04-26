Occupiers carried out almost 20 attacks on Nikopol district: three people were injured, high-rise buildings, private houses, stadium and infrastructure facility were damaged. PHOTOS

Nearly two dozen attacks on Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region during the day - Russians used various modifications of kamikaze drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities were affected.



In total, three people were injured. In addition to the boy and the man, there is an 18-year-old girl. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.



Multi-storey buildings and 12 private houses were damaged. The stadium, an infrastructure facility, and 3 outbuildings were damaged. A garage and a car were smashed. Gas pipelines were damaged," the statement said.

An air raid alert is currently in effect in the Dnipropetrovsk region.





