As result of enemy attack on Odesa on May 1, fire station was damaged. PHOTOS

During a Russian missile attack on Odesa on the night of 1 May, a fire station was damaged.

"On the night of 1 May, the enemy attacked Odesa once again. As a result of a missile strike, the building of the fire station was heavily damaged. The blast wave smashed out glass and partially shattered windows, damaged ceilings," the statement said.

It is also noted that the rescuers were in a shelter at the time of the strike, so no one was injured.





Missile attack on Odesa on 1 May

On the evening of 1 May, the occupiers attacked Odesa with rockets, injuring 13 people and setting off a large fire in the city.

Later, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration clarified that 14 people were wounded in the missile strike and noted that the Russian missile attack on Odesa had damaged civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses.

In addition, a Russian missile attack on Odesa destroyed a sorting depot and a Nova Poshta office, and 904 parcels worth UAH 3 million were destroyed. The total weight of the destroyed parcels and cargo as a result of the hostile attack is over 15 tonnes.