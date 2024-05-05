During day, enemy fired 19 times on populated areas of Donetsk region, on morning of May 5, they again hit Pokrovsk district. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Over the last day, 1849 attacks on Donetsk region by Russian troops were recorded. Nine localities were under attack: the towns of Druzhkivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Druzhba, Novyi Komar, Novoselivka Persha, and Tarasivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk region Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

In the Novohrodivska community, 1 house was destroyed in Halytsynivka and 8 others were damaged; an enterprise was damaged in Mykhaylivka. An administrative building was destroyed in Novooleksandrivka of the Hrodivka community, and another was damaged. In Kurakhove, 2 houses were damaged. A house and an administrative building were damaged in Ukrainske of the Selydiv community. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were killed by rocket attacks, and a house was damaged.

"In the morning of 5 May, the enemy hit Novohrodivka with a KAB-250 bomb. The Russians fired on Ukrainsk with artillery, damaging an educational institution, a boiler room, and a sports ground. In both cases, there were no casualties," the Donetsk regional police said.

At around 9 am on 5 May, Russians attacked Pokrovsk district once again. The attack took place on the territory of Mykhaylivka village of Novohrodivka territorial community.

"Three civilians who were in the car at the time of the shelling sustained injuries of varying severity. A 68-year-old man and women aged 49 and 67 were taken to hospital with mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds, where they are being provided with qualified medical care. Previously, the Russian occupiers used an FPV drone armed with an F-1 grenade to attack the civilian settlement," the Donetsk region prosecutor's office said.

Kramatorsk district

Terny and Yampolivka were shelled in the Lyman community. In Tarasivka of Illinivska community, 4 houses were damaged.

The Russian army shelled Druzhkivka, killing a man, damaging 12 private houses, a garage, a car, and cutting off the gas pipeline and electricity. The type of weapon used in the attack is being established, the Donetsk regional police said.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Toretsk. Militants shelled Chasiv Yar with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Two residents were injured, 4 apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged.

Volnovakha district

The occupiers dropped two KAB-500 guided bombs on Tarasivka, destroying the school.

